World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Trading Up 5.2%

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.46 and last traded at $50.23, approximately 4,483,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,776,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.39.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $145,858,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $116,085,000. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,036,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,843 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,667,000 after purchasing an additional 400,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 636,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,272,000 after purchasing an additional 364,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

