WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.86-5.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.59. WP Carey also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.86-5.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.39.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of WP Carey from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

