WPP Aunz (ASX:WPP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.57

WPP Aunz Ltd (ASX:WPP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.58. WPP Aunz shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 390,817 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$0.57 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.55.

WPP Aunz Company Profile (ASX:WPP)

WPP AUNZ Limited, formerly STW Communications Group Limited, is an Australia-based company engaged in advertising and diversified communications operations. The Company provides advertising and communications services for clients through various channels, including television, radio, print, outdoor and electronic forms.

