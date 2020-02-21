Zacks: Analysts Expect Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will post sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.08 billion and the lowest is $5.79 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $25.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.15 billion to $25.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,956,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,142. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

