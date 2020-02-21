Zacks: Analysts Expect MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.09). MRC Global reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MRC Global.

MRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MRC Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 771,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,200. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.86 million, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 130.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in MRC Global by 13.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. MHI Funds LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MRC Global by 14.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

