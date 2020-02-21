Zacks: Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.91 to $12.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.05.

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.05. 1,357,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,483. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $166.57 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.96 and a 200 day moving average of $189.32. The stock has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

