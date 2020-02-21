Zacks: Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 961,973 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 358,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,831 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 217,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 764,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,514. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

