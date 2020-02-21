Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.07. Jack in the Box also reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on JACK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In related news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $260,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,609 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,016 shares of company stock worth $5,260,022 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 828.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.34. 661,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,766. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.77 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

