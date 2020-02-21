Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Retail Properties of America also posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,933,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,505.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,656,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,161 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 776.9% during the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,600 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,897,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 0.58. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.