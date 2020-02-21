Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to Announce $1.92 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. Atmos Energy posted earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.25%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. UBS Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.20. 115,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,027. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.15. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

