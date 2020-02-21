Zacks: Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Given $17.50 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $17.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cadiz an industry rank of 47 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 138,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,534. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Cadiz by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 149,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cadiz by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 329,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

