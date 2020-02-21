Zacks: Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $26.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Exagen an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE XGN traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,151. Exagen has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

