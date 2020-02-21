Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) to Sell

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ST. Compass Point cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 85,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.