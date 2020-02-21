Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to “Buy”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EGAN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rowe assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

NASDAQ:EGAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 142,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,066. eGain has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $309.13 million, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.65.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. eGain had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $304,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,795 shares in the company, valued at $9,517,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $328,440. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

