Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Tops $73.15 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $73.15 million and approximately $110.02 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Hotbit, Bitbns and OTCBTC. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.28 or 0.03005924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00230100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00045811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00145881 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,209,972,790 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,918,505,637 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Ethfinex, UEX, DEx.top, Korbit, Bitbns, Coinone, Kyber Network, Koinex, Kucoin, DDEX, Binance, Upbit, OOOBTC, AirSwap, Coinhub, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Bithumb, BitMart, Gate.io, GOPAX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, IDEX, Zebpay, Huobi, OTCBTC, DragonEX, OKEx, BitForex, HitBTC, FCoin and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

