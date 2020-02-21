Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Zillow Group updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 73,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,826. Zillow Group has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.24.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ZG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.