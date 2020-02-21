ZPER (ZPR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,918.00

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allbit, BitForex and Bit-Z. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 8% lower against the dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $705,859.00 and approximately $3,918.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00461708 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007678 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010339 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012499 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001607 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Allbit, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

