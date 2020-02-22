-$0.08 EPS Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is $0.71. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

In other news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at $529,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,694,391 shares of company stock worth $65,882,868. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 581,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,347. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.61.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

