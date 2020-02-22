$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.06.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 120,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 366,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,501,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,300. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.