$0.39 EPS Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Werner Enterprises posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 89,980 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $37.90. The company had a trading volume of 246,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

