$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Western Union.

Get The Western Union alerts:

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America set a $21.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Western Union from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.81.

WU traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $25.77. 12,413,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,879. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

In other The Western Union news, Director Jan Siegmund purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $262,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock worth $1,440,420. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in The Western Union by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in The Western Union by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Western Union by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Western Union by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.