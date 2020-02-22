$0.61 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $1.00. Westlake Chemical posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Westlake Chemical’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

NYSE WLK traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company had a trading volume of 797,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,141. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

