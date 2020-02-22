$0.75 EPS Expected for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5,067.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,380,000 after purchasing an additional 217,312 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 282,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,601,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,611. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $67.97 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.30.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

