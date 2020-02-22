$0.89 EPS Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.94. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Kadant from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.55. The stock had a trading volume of 30,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,426. Kadant has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 2,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $221,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,736.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $580,223.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,251 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Kadant by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

