$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $6.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,469. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $1,440,773.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,080 shares in the company, valued at $221,463,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,690 shares of company stock worth $58,797,164. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 221,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,424,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $7.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.24%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

