$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.01. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $49.25. 422,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,081. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF)

Comments


