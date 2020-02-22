$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Wyndham Destinations reported sales of $956.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYND. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter valued at about $3,811,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 20.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at about $406,681,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 0.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WYND traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.60. 483,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,816. Wyndham Destinations has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

