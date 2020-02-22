$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. Cimpress reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 409.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. The business had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.82 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. Cimpress’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded up $4.67 on Friday, hitting $123.52. The stock had a trading volume of 323,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $122.73. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 191,375 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,809,000 after buying an additional 153,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after buying an additional 152,181 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 201,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,287,000 after buying an additional 98,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 181,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

