$1.51 Billion in Sales Expected for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) will announce $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.27. 1,056,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,069. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $95.07 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

