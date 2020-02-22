$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Iqvia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Iqvia reported earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Iqvia will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iqvia.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.85.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.43. The company had a trading volume of 967,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 168.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Iqvia has a one year low of $130.77 and a one year high of $169.14.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Iqvia during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 379.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

