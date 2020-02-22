$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.64. 143,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

