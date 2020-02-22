$17.29 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report $17.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $15.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $72.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $72.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.50 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $83.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 68,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $391.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit