$17.29 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) will report $17.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $15.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year sales of $72.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $72.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.50 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $83.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:OXFD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 68,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.53. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $391.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXFD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

