$215.57 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $215.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.40 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $228.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $858.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.30 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $906.95 million, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $908.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of HURN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.71. 100,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,794. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.01.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

