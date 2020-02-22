$29.58 Billion in Sales Expected for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) will report sales of $29.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $30.34 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reported sales of $29.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $117.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.53 billion to $120.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.95 billion to $124.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.81. 9,771,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,601. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

