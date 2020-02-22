$4.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post sales of $4.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.53 billion and the highest is $4.59 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $4.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $15.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.66 billion to $16.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.74.

JWN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. 1,517,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

