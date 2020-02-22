$411.44 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post sales of $411.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.91 million and the lowest is $411.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $380.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.01. 418,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,571. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.82. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $129.22 and a 1 year high of $174.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,861 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.