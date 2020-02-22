$5.49 Billion in Sales Expected for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce $5.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.54 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $21.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $22.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.39 billion to $22.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,540. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $2,512,857,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 7,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,326 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $105,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFLAC (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.