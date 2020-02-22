Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Aaron’s also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AAN. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

