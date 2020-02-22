Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.15-4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Aaron’s also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.80-4.00 EPS.

NYSE AAN traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.74.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.11.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.