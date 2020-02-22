Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, Kyber Network and CoinBene. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $414,384.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00046987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00492216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.30 or 0.06629949 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00060391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC, ZBG, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network, DDEX, CoinExchange, CoinPlace, Hotbit, CoinBene, BitForex, YoBit, Ethfinex and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

