Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.30. Acura Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.