Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley cut shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has $12.55 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Adesto Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Adesto Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.74.

Shares of IOTS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. 4,676,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358,200. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.17. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $35,077.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $35,297.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock worth $178,375. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

