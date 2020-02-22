AdEx Tops One Day Volume of $229,459.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. AdEx has a total market cap of $8.41 million and $229,459.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00001024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Gatecoin, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $280.19 or 0.02892166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00227362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00142108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx’s genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Liqui, Upbit, IDEX, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Kyber Network, Gatecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.