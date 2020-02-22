Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Affymax shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 8,330 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Affymax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Affymax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affymax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit