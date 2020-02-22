Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Affymax shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 8,330 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Affymax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFFY)

Affymax, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Affymax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affymax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.