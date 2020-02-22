Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Aion token can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. Aion has a total market cap of $57.22 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.02892748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00226798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00142482 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002800 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 391,140,663 tokens. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is aion.network . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, DragonEX, Koinex, Bancor Network, Binance, BitForex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.