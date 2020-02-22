Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.37

Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.37 and traded as high as $26.00. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 72,364 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

