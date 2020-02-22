Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.93. Allegion reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.58. 638,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,156 shares of company stock valued at $7,198,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 953.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

