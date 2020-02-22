Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,367,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,875,336. The firm has a market cap of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

