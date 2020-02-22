American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.40. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.45 EPS.

AEP traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,755. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.08. American Electric Power has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank upgraded American Electric Power from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

