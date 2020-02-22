America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Stephens

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its price target increased by Stephens from $105.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded down $7.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.93. The company had a trading volume of 99,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day moving average is $98.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.97.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

